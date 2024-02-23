Breaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...Banks in TurmoilNational DebtMy Economy

Amazon to join the Dow, VCs steer away from China’s startups, and Rivian’s cold EV winter
Feb 23, 2024
Lily Jamali and Jesús Alvarado

Amazon to join the Dow, VCs steer away from China’s startups, and Rivian’s cold EV winter

John Keeble/Getty Images
Jewel Burks Solomon from Collab Capital joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week.

It was not that long ago that electric vehicle maker Rivian was drawing comparisons to Tesla. But flagging demand for EVs has not served the company well. Its earnings release this week made that much clear. Also, a look at why American venture capital firms appear to be pulling back from funding startups in China. But first, Amazon has come a long way since it was founded 30 years ago. Its next stop: the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It joins the market indicator Monday.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing director at Collab Capital, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

Amazon to replace Walgreens in Dow Jones Industrial Average” from Reuters

Amazon links One Medical primary care to Prime memberships” from The Washington Post

Silicon Valley venture capitalists are breaking up with China” from The New York Times

The chips riding on Nvidia” from The New York Times

Nvidia sales reach new heights as company forecasts bigger AI boom” from The Wall Street Journal

Rivian needs to show it can stop burning cash” from Bloomberg

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

