A “village” of hackers is beefing up election security

Until about a decade ago, independent cybersecurity researchers in the United States weren’t allowed to examine voting machines for potential vulnerabilities. But that ban was essentially lifted in 2015.

Two years later, DEF CON — one of the largest hacker conventions — decided to invite hackers, cybersecurity researchers and election officials to find those flaws during its annual Voting Village event.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Catherine Terranova, executive director of Voting Village and the Election Integrity Foundation, about how they balance the well-intentioned work of finding vulnerabilities before bad actors do and the problem of misinformation around the security of voting machines.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

