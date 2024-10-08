Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

A “village” of hackers is beefing up election security
Oct 8, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

A “village” of hackers is beefing up election security

Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images
Catherine Terranova, executive director of the DEF CON Voting Village and the Election Integrity Foundation, discusses how the annual Las Vegas hackathon bolsters transparency and reliability as America prepares to vote.

Until about a decade ago, independent cybersecurity researchers in the United States weren’t allowed to examine voting machines for potential vulnerabilities. But that ban was essentially lifted in 2015.

Two years later, DEF CON — one of the largest hacker conventions — decided to invite hackers, cybersecurity researchers and election officials to find those flaws during its annual Voting Village event.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Catherine Terranova, executive director of Voting Village and the Election Integrity Foundation, about how they balance the well-intentioned work of finding vulnerabilities before bad actors do and the problem of misinformation around the security of voting machines.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

Voting Village Reports

“DEF CON Voting Village matures as industry keeps its distance” from Cyberscoop (2019)

“The nation’s best hackers found vulnerabilities in voting machines — but no time to fix them” from Politico (2024)

“How DEF CON’s election hackers are trying to protect themselves” from Politico (2024)

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

