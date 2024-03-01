Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

A boost for data privacy policy, Nvidia’s chip shortage eases and Apple steers away from electric cars
Mar 1, 2024
Lily Jamali and Daniel Shin

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter for The Information, joins us to discuss major tech headlines on "Bytes: Week in Review."

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to dig into some of this week’s tech headlines in “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Good news for Nvidia, the top chipmaker for artificial intelligence applications. There are signs that the company’s product shortage is finally easing up, as more customers nab chips to power their AI ambitions. Plus, Apple reportedly hits the brakes on plans to create its own electric vehicle.

But first, there was significant movement on data privacy policy. This week, the Joe Biden administration issued an executive order restricting the sale of Americans’ data to “countries of concern,” according to the White House.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

Biden issues executive order to better shield Americans’ sensitive data from foreign foes — from The Associated Press

Biden executive order targets U.S. data sales to adversaries like China, Russia — from Axios

After ‘Panic,’ Nvidia AI Chips Are Becoming Easier to Find — from The Information

Corporate AI Investment Is Surging, to Nvidia’s Benefit — from The Wall Street Journal

Apple to Wind Down Electric Car Effort After Decadelong Odyssey — from Bloomberg

Apple Kills Its Electric Car Project — from The New York Times

