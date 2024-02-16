National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A $7 trillion chips moonshot, AI-fueled cyberattacks, and Disney’s bet on gaming
Feb 16, 2024
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Paresh Dave, senior writer at WIRED, joins Marketplace’s Lily Jamali to discuss this week’s biggest tech stories.

On the show today, Microsoft says groups affiliated with the governments of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are using AI tools to improve their cyberattacks. Also, Disney is investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games. Can we expect a “Frozen” / Fortnite crossover? We’re not sure yet, but what we can expect is regulatory scrutiny.

But first, in Silicon Valley, where software normally gets all the glory, OpenAI’s Sam Altman is reportedly planning a big move into hardware by raising up to $7 trillion for a new AI chips project. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, for his take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

Sam Altman seeks trillions of dollars to reshape business of chips and AI” – from the Wall Street Journal

Raising trillions of dollars might be the easy part of Altman’s chip plan” – from the Wall Street Journal

Sam Altman’s $7 trillion chip dreams are way off mark, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang” – from Business Insider

Microsoft, OpenAI say US rivals use artificial intelligence in hacking” – The Washington Post

Navigating cyberthreats and strengthening defenses in the era of AI” – Microsoft Blog

Microsoft and OpenAI say hackers are using ChatGPT to improve cyberattacks” – The Verge

Disney invests $1.5 billion in Epic to create ‘persistent universe’ tied to Fortnite” – The Verge

Disney’s Epic deal reignites Hollywood love affair with video games” – The Hollywood Reporter

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

