06/14/2017: Uber gets a manual on how to build a better culture

Uber has released an external report on its workplace, an environment that some have called abusive. We'll recap the changes that the report proposes, which include the recommendation that HR keep track of complaints and employee data. Afterwards, we'll chat with Buzzfeed's Katie Notopoulos about how transparent celebrities have to be about ads on their Instagram accounts. And finally, we'll talk with Mozilla's chief marketing officer, Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, about the role of ethics and corporate responsibility in the business world.  

