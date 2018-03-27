03/27/2018: Could "Ready Player One's" virtual world really come to life?

"Ready Player One," the movie based on the bestselling book opens in theaters this weekend. The story is set in a dystopian version of the future where people spend more time in a virtual world, called the OASIS, than they do in the physical world. The book is full of pop culture references from the 1980s and ‘90s, as is the movie version directed by Steven Spielberg. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke with Ernest Cline, the author of the book and a screenwriter on the film, about whether he really thinks we’ll eventually spend all of our time in virtual reality.