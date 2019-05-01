Will virtual reality films ever go mainstream?

The Tribeca Film Festival, which is underway in New York, features more than 30 immersive movies, or as the term goes, "experiences." Virtual reality films are still far from mainstream. That’s partially because watching them involves a lot of stuff. And both filmmakers and film fans are still experimenting with what works — and what's comfortable. It's part of a long tradition of audiences getting used to innovations in film, going back to the first motion pictures. Today's show is sponsored by AVAST.