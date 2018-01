01/09/2018: Why driverless cars need more practice in the snow

It’s hard for humans to drive in bad weather, and it’s hard for self-driving cars to drive in it, too. Many of the cars started their lives in sunny California and haven't experienced much of the world. So automakers are sending them out into more snowy climes. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about it with Chris Gerdes, director of the Center for Automotive Research at Stanford.