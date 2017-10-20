DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

10/20/2017: Self-driving regulation speeds along

Right now, states and cities decide if and how they want autonomous vehicles on their streets. The U.S. Senate is considering a measure that would standardize the rules of the road and let automakers sell more cars with self-driving capabilities over the next three years. It's passed out of committee and will go to a full Senate vote in the coming weeks. The House of Representatives has already passed a different version of the bill. Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, one of the sponsors of the bill, talks with Molly Wood about the legislation.

Molly Wood
About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
