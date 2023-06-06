Will the UK vaping industry go up in smoke?
From the BBC World Service: Doctors in the UK are calling for disposable vapes to be banned. Phil Mercer reports from Sydney where they're only available on prescription. Plus, a cyber hack has seen tens of thousands of employees' personal details being leaked across organizations including British Airways and the BBC. And finally, in a major energy breakthrough, a test satellite has transmitted and received wireless power in space for the first time.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC