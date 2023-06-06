Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Will the UK vaping industry go up in smoke?
Jun 6, 2023

Will the UK vaping industry go up in smoke?

MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Doctors in the UK are calling for disposable vapes to be banned. Phil Mercer reports from Sydney where they're only available on prescription. Plus, a cyber hack has seen tens of thousands of employees' personal details being leaked across organizations including British Airways and the BBC. And finally, in a major energy breakthrough, a test satellite has transmitted and received wireless power in space for the first time.

