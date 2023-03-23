Why the Fed decided to raise interest rates yesterday
The Federal Reserve, after much hand-wringing amongst market watchers, ended up raising interest rates by 0.25% yesterday, signaling the central bank's emphasis on fighting inflation despite recent instability in the financial sector. We look into what went into Chair Jerome Powell's calculus on the rate decision. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to assuage monetary hawks yesterday, saying that the government would not implement a blanket policy of fully insuring bank deposits. And, China's population is changing as many workers age, but some say the demographic shift isn't as big of a deal as it's made out to be.
