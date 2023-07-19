Why is inflation in the UK so high?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The UK's inflation figures remain high today at 7.9%, although this is down from 8.7%. Why is it so high when compared to the USA (3%) and the Eurozone (5.5%)? Mohamed El-Erian, Chief economic adviser at German financial services group Allianz, explains. Plus, we hear from the Director General of the World Trade Organization, who has urged countries not to restrict food exports in the wake of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC