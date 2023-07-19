Why is inflation in the UK so high?

From the BBC World Service: The UK's inflation figures remain high today at 7.9%, although this is down from 8.7%. Why is it so high when compared to the USA (3%) and the Eurozone (5.5%)? Mohamed El-Erian, Chief economic adviser at German financial services group Allianz, explains. Plus, we hear from the Director General of the World Trade Organization, who has urged countries not to restrict food exports in the wake of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.