Why Gen-Z is bringing back their parents’ digital cameras
Jan 31, 2023

Why Gen-Z is bringing back their parents’ digital cameras

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Young people have done it again — "it" being reviving an old piece of technology from the dead. This time, it's old digital cameras that their parents likely used. We talked to David Little, head of the International Center of Photography, about the latest trend. Johnson & Johnson is seemingly deeper in legal trouble after a court rejected its bankruptcy filing amid lawsuits over its baby powder. And, on the third anniversary of Brexit, the BBC reports on the increasing pressure over the UK's land border with Ireland, an EU member.

Segments From this episode

Old school cameras are making a comeback

by David Brancaccio , Ariana Rosas and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 31, 2023
Why Gen Z has set its sights on point-and-shoot cameras, once considered outmoded.
Point-and-shoot cameras, both digital and film, are attracting Gen Z's attention. David Little of the International Center of Photography in New York says this might point to boredom with perfection and an interest in the image-making process.
Chris Furlong/Getty Images
Court rejects Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy filing amid baby powder lawsuits

Marketplace's Nova Safo helps explain what's behind the court's ruling.
Music from the episode

Skate Boyfriend Genes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

