Why Gen-Z is bringing back their parents’ digital cameras

Young people have done it again — "it" being reviving an old piece of technology from the dead. This time, it's old digital cameras that their parents likely used. We talked to David Little, head of the International Center of Photography, about the latest trend. Johnson & Johnson is seemingly deeper in legal trouble after a court rejected its bankruptcy filing amid lawsuits over its baby powder. And, on the third anniversary of Brexit, the BBC reports on the increasing pressure over the UK's land border with Ireland, an EU member.