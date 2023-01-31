Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Why Gen-Z is bringing back their parents’ digital cameras
Young people have done it again — "it" being reviving an old piece of technology from the dead. This time, it's old digital cameras that their parents likely used. We talked to David Little, head of the International Center of Photography, about the latest trend. Johnson & Johnson is seemingly deeper in legal trouble after a court rejected its bankruptcy filing amid lawsuits over its baby powder. And, on the third anniversary of Brexit, the BBC reports on the increasing pressure over the UK's land border with Ireland, an EU member.
Old school cameras are making a comeback
Why Gen Z has set its sights on point-and-shoot cameras, once considered outmoded.
Court rejects Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy filing amid baby powder lawsuits
Marketplace's Nova Safo helps explain what's behind the court's ruling.
