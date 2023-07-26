AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Who will care for you when you’re old?
Jul 26, 2023

Who will care for you when you’re old?

If your answer is a family member, it's likely they'll do it for no pay. We'll discuss the economic crisis in elder care. Plus, there's almost certainly a rate hike coming later today — what does that mean for inflation?

Segments From this episode

How to prepare for the care economy

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 26, 2023
A new book lays out how to align finances and personal goals so you can enjoy aging.
M.T. Connolly's new book, "The Measure of Our Age," explores how to ensure financial security and emotional wellbeing as we age.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

