What the debt problem says about wider issues of inequality
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The debt ceiling issue officially wrapped this weekend as President Biden signed a compromise deal into law, but the saga has raised unanswered questions about how...and on whom...the government spends money. We talk with Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, about what the latest spat says about inequality in America. Plus, Allstate announced it would stop its home insurance programs in California in response to increased risk from wildfires and high building costs. And finally, construction is on the downswing as building new housing units becomes more expensive.
Segments From this episode
Allstate says it will stop issuing new home insurance policies in California
Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab looks at what the impacts could be on the state’s home insurance system.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC