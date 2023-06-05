What the debt problem says about wider issues of inequality

The debt ceiling issue officially wrapped this weekend as President Biden signed a compromise deal into law, but the saga has raised unanswered questions about how...and on whom...the government spends money. We talk with Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, about what the latest spat says about inequality in America. Plus, Allstate announced it would stop its home insurance programs in California in response to increased risk from wildfires and high building costs. And finally, construction is on the downswing as building new housing units becomes more expensive.