What if we had something like the Federal Reserve for AI?

What we're talking about here is using the structure of something like a central bank to govern artificial intelligence. In other words, when a financial crisis hits, central banks all over the world see things similarly and act accordingly based on shared expertise. Is that type of structure one way we could start to regulate artificial intelligence to avoid the bad and keep the good that might come with the technology? Plus, word today that Hyundai of South Korea is making a big investment in electric vehicles. It plans to increase EV production at its factories in the U.S. and develop new batteries.