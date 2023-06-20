This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What if we had something like the Federal Reserve for AI?
Jun 20, 2023

What if we had something like the Federal Reserve for AI?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
What we're talking about here is using the structure of something like a central bank to govern artificial intelligence. In other words, when a financial crisis hits, central banks all over the world see things similarly and act accordingly based on shared expertise. Is that type of structure one way we could start to regulate artificial intelligence to avoid the bad and keep the good that might come with the technology? Plus, word today that Hyundai of South Korea is making a big investment in electric vehicles. It plans to increase EV production at its factories in the U.S. and develop new batteries.

Segments From this episode

Forget the U.S. and China — Big Tech is the next world power

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Jun 20, 2023
According to Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group, tech companies are gaining increasing political power with fewer checks and balances.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:41 AM PDT
7:36
3:16 AM PDT
7:48
7:49 AM PDT
1:50
Jun 19, 2023
28:23
Jun 16, 2023
26:06
Jun 15, 2023
44:52
May 30, 2023
19:06
At least 20 states don't recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday
At least 20 states don't recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday
Homebuilders' optimism keeps building
Homebuilders' optimism keeps building
Black homeownership climbed early in the pandemic. Is progress stalling?
Race and Economy
Black homeownership climbed early in the pandemic. Is progress stalling?
All eyes on Beijing's ties with U.S., Europe
Marketplace Morning Report
All eyes on Beijing's ties with U.S., Europe

Limited-time match!

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.

Join Joe in making a gift today!

Match my gift!