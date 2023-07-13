This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

What do we do with all this office space?
Jul 13, 2023

What do we do with all this office space?

C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images
With the demise of daily in-person work, companies are trying to offload excess square footage of office space. We'll talk ripple effects with a McKinsey researcher. Plus, why Chinese hackers would target the U.S. Commerce Department.

Segments From this episode

The financial consequences of empty offices

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 13, 2023
Offices are at the epicenter of seismic pandemic shifts, per McKinsey's Aditya Sanghvi. They need to become places where people want to be.
Almost every company is reevaluating its relationship with commercial real estate, says Aditya Sanghvi of McKinsey.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

