What do bank and Netflix earnings say about the economy?
It's that time of the year again: earnings season. Publicly traded companies across the economy are reporting their fourth-quarter results, and they so far portray a mixed picture of the economy. Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at the London-based CMC Markets, tells us what he's looking at, including reports from banks and Netflix. Bank earnings that have come out so far have shown increased caution at those financial institutions, which boosted their rainy day reserves in anticipation of increased financial malaise. And, what the CEO of energy giant Equinor has to say about the future of household energy.
Banks are acting recession-cautious, according to earnings reports
Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman reports.
Looking towards corporate earnings, including banks and Netflix
CMC Markets' Michael Hewson breaks down the earnings news and this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
