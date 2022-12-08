How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What China’s new direction on COVID looks like at ground level
Dec 8, 2022

What China’s new direction on COVID looks like at ground level

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
The Chinese government has rolled back many of its toughest anti-COVID restrictions following protests and potential damage to the economy. What happens now? Jennifer Pak updates us from Shanghai. The BBC reports on new currency bearing the visage of King Charles III making the rounds. The BBC also has more on the E.U. attempt to tackle bias in a variety of algorithms.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PST
39:27
7:33 AM PST
8:00
7:47 AM PST
1:50
3:00 AM PST
33:35
Dec 7, 2022
18:25
Dec 7, 2022
27:22
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
As travel picks up, airlines expect to turn their first profit since 2019
As travel picks up, airlines expect to turn their first profit since 2019
Pinched by inflation, more people turn to crowdfunding to cover basic necessities
Pinched by inflation, more people turn to crowdfunding to cover basic necessities
Here's why mortgage rates have been falling
Here's why mortgage rates have been falling
What does the price cap on Russian oil mean for global oil prices?
What does the price cap on Russian oil mean for global oil prices?