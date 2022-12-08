What China’s new direction on COVID looks like at ground level
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Chinese government has rolled back many of its toughest anti-COVID restrictions following protests and potential damage to the economy. What happens now? Jennifer Pak updates us from Shanghai. The BBC reports on new currency bearing the visage of King Charles III making the rounds. The BBC also has more on the E.U. attempt to tackle bias in a variety of algorithms.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer