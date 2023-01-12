Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Weighed down by debt
Jan 12, 2023

Weighed down by debt

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
People line up in front of a bakery to buy bread in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon in June 22, 2022 as a fuel and wheat shortage deepened. - Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The International Monetary Fund says it's increasingly concerned that many low-income countries are at risk of default, caught out by the rise in interest rates. We take a look at what has happened in two countries that have already defaulted - Lebanon and Sri Lanka. Plus, in France large-scale strikes by medical staff including family doctors have become a regular feature since Christmas. Funding reforms are now being introduced to break what President Macron called a “sense of endless crisis”.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:28 AM PST
8:53
3:10 AM PST
10:10
7:40 AM PST
1:50
Jan 11, 2023
18:34
Jan 11, 2023
27:44
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
A battered world economy faces a "polycrisis"
A battered world economy faces a "polycrisis"
Eyeing a recession, small businesses look to boost revenue and inventory
Eyeing a recession, small businesses look to boost revenue and inventory
How private images captured by a robot vacuum ended up online
Marketplace Tech
How private images captured by a robot vacuum ended up online
Red Texas is flush, blue California has a deficit, but it's more about economics than politics
Red Texas is flush, blue California has a deficit, but it's more about economics than politics