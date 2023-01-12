Weighed down by debt

From the BBC World Service: The International Monetary Fund says it's increasingly concerned that many low-income countries are at risk of default, caught out by the rise in interest rates. We take a look at what has happened in two countries that have already defaulted - Lebanon and Sri Lanka. Plus, in France large-scale strikes by medical staff including family doctors have become a regular feature since Christmas. Funding reforms are now being introduced to break what President Macron called a “sense of endless crisis”.