Weaker global demand dents China’s exports

From the BBC World Service: China's imports and exports fell more sharply than expected last month as weaker global demand threatened the recovery prospects of the world's second-largest economy. Official figures show that exports fell by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier — the worst performance since the start of the pandemic. Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the BBC that Russia's involvement in the Black Sea grain deal is crucial to food security in Africa. And, a summit is underway in the Amazon which hopes to drastically reduce environmental harm.