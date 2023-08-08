Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Weaker global demand dents China’s exports
Aug 8, 2023

From the BBC World Service: China's imports and exports fell more sharply than expected last month as weaker global demand threatened the recovery prospects of the world's second-largest economy. Official figures show that exports fell by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier — the worst performance since the start of the pandemic. Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the BBC that Russia's involvement in the Black Sea grain deal is crucial to food security in Africa. And, a summit is underway in the Amazon which hopes to drastically reduce environmental harm.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

