Wait, now we might be in a bull market?
Jun 7, 2023

Wait, now we might be in a bull market?

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Whelp, so much for that projected stock downturn. The S&P 500 Index is a hair's breadth away from turning into "bull market" territory — a 20% rise in stocks — since a low hit last October. We look at why the market has been high on the economy this year despite earlier pessimism. Plus, a deeper look into yesterday's announcement that the PGA Tour would merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf. And finally, a look at how Prince reshaped the music industry by changing his name to the famous "Love Symbol" in the 1990s. 

Segments From this episode

S&P 500 Index closes in on "bull market" territory

by Nova Safo and David Brancaccio

Marketplace’s Nova Safo looks at why investors have been feeling good, despite fears earlier this year of a stock downturn.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

