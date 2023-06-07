Wait, now we might be in a bull market?

Whelp, so much for that projected stock downturn. The S&P 500 Index is a hair's breadth away from turning into "bull market" territory — a 20% rise in stocks — since a low hit last October. We look at why the market has been high on the economy this year despite earlier pessimism. Plus, a deeper look into yesterday's announcement that the PGA Tour would merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf. And finally, a look at how Prince reshaped the music industry by changing his name to the famous "Love Symbol" in the 1990s.