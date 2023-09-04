Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Video games for all!
Sep 4, 2023

Video games for all!

Getty Images
Students at a video game design program in the Bay Area use the medium to explore cultural history, LGBTQ relationships, emotional wellbeing and more.

Segments From this episode

Revisiting Gameheads

by David Brancaccio

We return to video game design program Gameheads for their end of summer celebration. There, students are dreaming up and executing games that tackle topics like emotions, relationships and gentrification.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

