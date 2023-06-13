United Nations: Global food prices to rise following Ukraine dam burst
From the BBC World Service: The Ukrainian government estimates an area the size of almost 2,000 football fields is currently under water, much of it some of the most fertile agricultural land on the planet. The UN's aid chief, Martin Griffiths warns it will have a huge impact on global food security and prices. Plus, the BBC's Olie D'Albertanson asks why nearly half of the soccer teams in the English premier league are now American owned, and Sir Paul McCartney reveals a new Beatles song will be released, thanks to AI.
