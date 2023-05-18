Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The labor market is still tight, don't get us wrong. Many employers are still looking for workers. And the economy is so resilient that the Fed has reason to be worried about sticky inflation. But all that said, jobless claims are ticking up. We're keeping an eye on that with Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. Plus, Russia has agreed to extend a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to safely travel out of the Black Sea. This helps both Ukraine and the lower-income countries that could use some relief from high food prices. And, why the unemployment rate for younger workers is so high in China.
Segments From this episode
More people are applying for unemployment insurance, but the overall economy is still running quite hot
Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG, helps us sort through the data.
Russia extends deal to allow exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea
From Kyiv, the BBC’s James Landale has more.
The unemployment rate for younger people in China has hit a new record
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC