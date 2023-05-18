Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low

The labor market is still tight, don't get us wrong. Many employers are still looking for workers. And the economy is so resilient that the Fed has reason to be worried about sticky inflation. But all that said, jobless claims are ticking up. We're keeping an eye on that with Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. Plus, Russia has agreed to extend a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to safely travel out of the Black Sea. This helps both Ukraine and the lower-income countries that could use some relief from high food prices. And, why the unemployment rate for younger workers is so high in China.