Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low
May 18, 2023

Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Eblis/Getty Images
The labor market is still tight, don't get us wrong. Many employers are still looking for workers. And the economy is so resilient that the Fed has reason to be worried about sticky inflation. But all that said, jobless claims are ticking up. We're keeping an eye on that with Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. Plus, Russia has agreed to extend a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to safely travel out of the Black Sea. This helps both Ukraine and the lower-income countries that could use some relief from high food prices. And, why the unemployment rate for younger workers is so high in China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:01 AM PDT
52:42
7:25 AM PDT
8:05
7:57 AM PDT
1:50
3:04 AM PDT
7:39
May 17, 2023
17:04
May 17, 2023
28:22
May 12, 2023
16:07
After three turbulent years, supply chains are finally back to normal
After three turbulent years, supply chains are finally back to normal
Autonomous vehicles: They're not there yet
Marketplace Tech
Autonomous vehicles: They're not there yet
Economic coercion set to take center stage at G-7 summit
Economic coercion set to take center stage at G-7 summit
Why this proud “boomer” started a home-sharing website
Adventures in Housing
Why this proud “boomer” started a home-sharing website