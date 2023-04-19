Um … what’s a DVD again?

Do you still own a DVD player? If so, and you're relying on Netflix to watch those DVDs, it might be time to think of a new plan. Netflix is finally shutting down that part of its business. But why now? Plus, the European Union's answers to the United States' CHIPS Act. And, Indiana is one of 10 states that specifically prohibits undocumented college students from paying in-state tuition. That means an undocumented student in that state could pay nearly $17,000 more per year in tuition than their peers.