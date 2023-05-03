UK watchdog plans to shake up stock listing rules
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The Chief Executive of UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has told the BBC they'll relax rules around Initial Public Offerings in the UK after a 40% decline on the London Stock Exchange in 15 years. Also, we hear from a Professor of Business after educational stocks take a hit with the advancement of AI, and finally, BBC Sport Correspondent Alex Capstick explains why the Women's Soccer World Cup is at risk of not being shown across Europe.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC