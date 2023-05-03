UK watchdog plans to shake up stock listing rules

From the BBC World Service: The Chief Executive of UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has told the BBC they'll relax rules around Initial Public Offerings in the UK after a 40% decline on the London Stock Exchange in 15 years. Also, we hear from a Professor of Business after educational stocks take a hit with the advancement of AI, and finally, BBC Sport Correspondent Alex Capstick explains why the Women's Soccer World Cup is at risk of not being shown across Europe.