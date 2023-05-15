All gifts today will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund.
Turkey’s presidential election heads for runoff
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is leading the presidential election, but he's just shy of winning a key 50% of the vote. That means a runoff with opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is expected in a few weeks. Victoria Craig joins us from Ankara for more. Plus, the BBC's Leonardo Rocha reports on Argentina as it raises interest rates to 97%. And, China announces a raft of measures aimed at encouraging couples to have children.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC