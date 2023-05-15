Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Turkey’s presidential election heads for runoff
May 15, 2023

Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is leading the presidential election, but he's just shy of winning a key 50% of the vote. That means a runoff with opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is expected in a few weeks. Victoria Craig joins us from Ankara for more. Plus, the BBC's Leonardo Rocha reports on Argentina as it raises interest rates to 97%. And, China announces a raft of measures aimed at encouraging couples to have children.

