Turkey’s President Erdogan wins another term in office

From the BBC World Service: Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured another five years in power. We look at what went on during Sunday's election. It's the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Everest, but you'll need a lot of cash to follow in the footsteps of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Despite Lebanon's economy being in disarray, the club scene in its capital, Beirut is still going strong.