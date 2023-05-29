Turkey’s President Erdogan wins another term in office
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured another five years in power. We look at what went on during Sunday's election. It's the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Everest, but you'll need a lot of cash to follow in the footsteps of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Despite Lebanon's economy being in disarray, the club scene in its capital, Beirut is still going strong.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC