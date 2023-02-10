Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Turkey and Syria plead for more aid
From the BBC World Service: The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is appealing to the world to send emergency supplies and cash to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Pakistan's talks with IMF officials have ended with no deal agreed. Plus, the chaos in Nigeria continues as the deadline to replace old bank notes with new ones is extended.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

