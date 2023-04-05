Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Trade and war on the agenda as two of Europe’s leaders head to Beijing
Apr 5, 2023

Trade and war on the agenda as two of Europe’s leaders head to Beijing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service:  French President Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen  - the Head of the European Commission - are in Beijing. Will any deals be made on trade and can they convince China to stop their support of Russia? BBC's Mariko Oi explains. Plus, BBC Correspondent Anna Holligan reports on a court's decision to overrule a 10% reduction in flights from Netherland's main airport.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
9:07
3:00 AM PDT
36:10
7:22 AM PDT
1:50
2:34 AM PDT
9:33
6:39 PM PDT
33:12
Apr 4, 2023
27:44
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
One state is betting on technology to address problem gambling
Marketplace Tech
One state is betting on technology to address problem gambling
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession
A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession