Trade and war on the agenda as two of Europe’s leaders head to Beijing
From the BBC World Service: French President Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen - the Head of the European Commission - are in Beijing. Will any deals be made on trade and can they convince China to stop their support of Russia? BBC's Mariko Oi explains. Plus, BBC Correspondent Anna Holligan reports on a court's decision to overrule a 10% reduction in flights from Netherland's main airport.
