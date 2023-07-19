This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The White House takes on “junk fees” for renters
Jul 19, 2023

The American flag of a tourist standing in front of the White House in Washington, DC. iStock/Getty Images
In a flurry of announcements, the White House rolled out new measures calling for transparency on so-called "junk fees" for renters, as well as new proposed guidelines for corporate mergers. Plus, why electric vehicles are getting cheaper, why homebuilders are feeling a flush of confidence, and the WTO urges countries not to restrict food exports in the wake of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

