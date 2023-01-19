Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Buckle up, the debt ceiling fight is just beginning
Jan 19, 2023

Buckle up, the debt ceiling fight is just beginning

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool via Getty Images
It's estimated that the U.S. government will hit the Congressionally-mandated debt ceiling today, meaning it will have to find ways to shuffle funds around until Congress raises the limit. Lawmakers are gearing up for a protracted fight on Capitol Hill. Recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York show that inflation is hitting low-income households, especially those that are Black and Latino, the hardest. And, amid unease following the collapse of FTX, crypto miners are being squeezed by high energy costs and lower prices for cryptocurrencies. 

