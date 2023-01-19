Buckle up, the debt ceiling fight is just beginning
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's estimated that the U.S. government will hit the Congressionally-mandated debt ceiling today, meaning it will have to find ways to shuffle funds around until Congress raises the limit. Lawmakers are gearing up for a protracted fight on Capitol Hill. Recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York show that inflation is hitting low-income households, especially those that are Black and Latino, the hardest. And, amid unease following the collapse of FTX, crypto miners are being squeezed by high energy costs and lower prices for cryptocurrencies.
Segments From this episode
A looming fight on Capitol Hill over the federal government's bills
Marketplace Nova Safo breaks down what's next.
Low-income, Black and Latino households hit harder by inflation, study finds
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC