The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines
Dec 28, 2022

The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
The airline is still canceling or delaying thousands of flights after other airlines have bounced back from the holiday rush. What's going on? Elsewhere, federal money to help address COVID is running out. In France, another level has been reached for aviation fuel.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Federal funds for COVID testing and vaccines are running low

by Samantha Fields
Dec 28, 2022
The White House has been asking Congress to allocate more funds, but that hasn't happened.
With universal coverage for COVID vaccines, treatments and tests ending, "we're going back to how the U.S. health care system generally works," said Jen Kates at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
French entrepreneurs look to agriculture and forestry for the future of aviation fuel

by John Laurenson
Dec 28, 2022
One company says it can make sustainable aviation fuel using beets, sugar cane and forestry waste.
France is Europe's largest producer of sugar beets. Now, a bioenergy company there is using bacteria from the sugar to produce sustainable aviation fuel.
Thierry Zoccolan/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

