The struggles continue for Southwest Airlines
The airline is still canceling or delaying thousands of flights after other airlines have bounced back from the holiday rush. What's going on? Elsewhere, federal money to help address COVID is running out. In France, another level has been reached for aviation fuel.
Federal funds for COVID testing and vaccines are running low
The White House has been asking Congress to allocate more funds, but that hasn't happened.
French entrepreneurs look to agriculture and forestry for the future of aviation fuel
One company says it can make sustainable aviation fuel using beets, sugar cane and forestry waste.
