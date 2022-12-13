How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The SEC charges Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors
Dec 13, 2022

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images
The charges come shortly after the former FTX chief was arrested in the Bahamas. Elsewhere, in the second installment of our series on the invention of the transistor, we take a look at Nokia Bell Labs and its innovative history.

Segments From this episode

The Transistor at 75

Bell Labs: The research center behind the transistor, and so much more

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 13, 2022
Bell Labs was the research arm of AT&T, a monopoly at the time the transistor was invented.
Physicists John Bardeen (left), William Shockley (center) and Walter Brattain won the Nobel Prize for their work on the transistor. It's one of nine Nobel Prizes that Bell Labs researchers have received.
Nokia USA Inc. and AT&T Archives
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

