The SEC charges Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors
The charges come shortly after the former FTX chief was arrested in the Bahamas. Elsewhere, in the second installment of our series on the invention of the transistor, we take a look at Nokia Bell Labs and its innovative history.
Segments From this episode
Bell Labs: The research center behind the transistor, and so much more
Bell Labs was the research arm of AT&T, a monopoly at the time the transistor was invented.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer