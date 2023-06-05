Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The push against workplace body discrimination gains momentum
Jun 5, 2023

The push against workplace body discrimination gains momentum

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
New York City's new law against formalized body discrimination, signed into law last month, makes it the biggest city so far to pass such protections. We look into what's behind the move to prohibit the practice amongst employers and what it means for employees. Plus, Saudi Arabia's announcement that it will cut oil production may have moved markets this morning, but economist Julia Coronado says this year has been a story of surprisingly low energy prices. 

Music from the episode

You Always Want to Bomb the Middle East Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:11 AM PDT
8:44
2:32 AM PDT
9:06
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
Jun 2, 2023
21:39
Jun 2, 2023
27:34
Jun 1, 2023
28:34
May 30, 2023
19:06
The economics of homelessness
Finding Your Place
The economics of homelessness
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
Raising the Debt Ceiling
We have a debt ceiling deal. So what happens next?
How an algorithm helps convert empty offices into housing
Marketplace Tech
How an algorithm helps convert empty offices into housing
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high
Women's labor force participation rate reaches an all-time high