The price of beauty? L’Oreal to buy Australian beauty firm Aesop for $2 billion

From the BBC World Service: $2.5 billion — that's how much the French beauty giant L'Oreal is buying Australian skincare brand Aesop for. It's L'Oreal's largest takeover in decades, but why did they want Aesop so much? BBC's Phil Mercer in Sydney gives us the details. Plus, BBC’s Jane Chambers finds out why there's an increase in the number of urban cowboys in Uruguay.