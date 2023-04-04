Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The price of beauty? L’Oreal to buy Australian beauty firm Aesop for $2 billion
Apr 4, 2023

The price of beauty? L’Oreal to buy Australian beauty firm Aesop for $2 billion

Photo by Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: $2.5 billion — that's how much the French beauty giant L'Oreal is buying Australian skincare brand Aesop for. It's L'Oreal's largest takeover in decades, but why did they want Aesop so much? BBC's Phil Mercer in Sydney gives us the details. Plus, BBC’s Jane Chambers finds out why there's an increase in the number of urban cowboys in Uruguay.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

