The latest data on China’s economy isn’t good at all
Jan 17, 2023

Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
Fresh economic data from the Chinese government paints a picture of a rapidly slowing -- and aging -- economy. The world's second-largest economy reported just 3 percent GDP growth in the fourth quarter, a number that's the lowest in decades besides the first year of the pandemic. And, this week's World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland is underway and tackling global issues in an age of increasing fractiousness among world powers. 

Segments From this episode

China reports decades-low GDP growth

Marketplace's Jennifer Pak reports from Shanghai.
Davos summit is starting. What's on the agenda?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jan 17, 2023
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor of The Economist, says the World Economic Forum's elite attendees will talk far-ranging issues like climate and inflation.
The logo of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. On the agenda is climate change, the war in Ukraine and other issues of global concern.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
