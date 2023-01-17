The latest data on China’s economy isn’t good at all
Fresh economic data from the Chinese government paints a picture of a rapidly slowing -- and aging -- economy. The world's second-largest economy reported just 3 percent GDP growth in the fourth quarter, a number that's the lowest in decades besides the first year of the pandemic. And, this week's World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland is underway and tackling global issues in an age of increasing fractiousness among world powers.
China reports decades-low GDP growth
Marketplace's Jennifer Pak reports from Shanghai.
Davos summit is starting. What's on the agenda?
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor of The Economist, says the World Economic Forum's elite attendees will talk far-ranging issues like climate and inflation.
