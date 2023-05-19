Just for today, we’re bringing back some popular thank you gifts at a special giving level. Start a $5/month donation now!
The internet as we know it is still intact
That's because internet platforms are hanging on to a key legal shield that protects them from being liable for what users post. That shield is called Section 230, and the Supreme Court sidestepped directly addressing it in a pair of rulings that came out Thursday. We have more on the two cases that sought to make social media sites liable for terrorist content. Also, congressional leaders and the White House say there's at least some progress on negotiations to raise or suspend the debt limit. And, the latest stop on Taylor Swift's tour, which is selling out venues across the country. The tour's economic impact is one few other artists can replicate.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC