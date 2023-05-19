Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The internet as we know it is still intact
May 19, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
That's because internet platforms are hanging on to a key legal shield that protects them from being liable for what users post. That shield is called Section 230, and the Supreme Court sidestepped directly addressing it in a pair of rulings that came out Thursday. We have more on the two cases that sought to make social media sites liable for terrorist content. Also, congressional leaders and the White House say there's at least some progress on negotiations to raise or suspend the debt limit. And, the latest stop on Taylor Swift's tour, which is selling out venues across the country. The tour's economic impact is one few other artists can replicate.

