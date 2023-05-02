Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The ‘Godfather’ of AI warns of the technology’s danger
May 2, 2023

The ‘Godfather’ of AI warns of the technology’s danger

From the BBC World Service: Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of Artificial Intelligence, quit his job at Google and has issued a stark warning to the BBC about the technology he helped create. Additionally, HSBC's profits tripled in Q1 after acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK. And Marketplace's Leanna Byrne visits companies in the UK that are gearing up for the King's coronation this weekend.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

