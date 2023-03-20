The Fed has a will-they-won’t-they dilemma with next rate decision

The Federal Reserve's top committee that sets interest rate targets is due to meet in the middle of this week, where it suddenly has a lot more to consider amid global unease about the banking system. Economist Julia Coronado explains what Jerome Powell and co. may be thinking. Meanwhile over the weekend, the Fed announced it's coordinating with other world central banks to make sure there are enough dollars in the financial system. In Europe, stock markets took a hammering after the acquisition of Credit Suisse. And, a look at how holders of federal housing vouchers in Texas are facing difficulties finding a place to live.