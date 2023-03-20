Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
The Fed has a will-they-won’t-they dilemma with next rate decision
Mar 20, 2023

Tom Williams/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
The Federal Reserve's top committee that sets interest rate targets is due to meet in the middle of this week, where it suddenly has a lot more to consider amid global unease about the banking system. Economist Julia Coronado explains what Jerome Powell and co. may be thinking. Meanwhile over the weekend, the Fed announced it's coordinating with other world central banks to make sure there are enough dollars in the financial system. In Europe, stock markets took a hammering after the acquisition of Credit Suisse. And, a look at how holders of federal housing vouchers in Texas are facing difficulties finding a place to live. 

Segments From this episode

Banking crisis adds fresh uncertainty into the Fed's rate calculus

Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains why the next rate decision is a particularly difficult one.
In Dallas, housing voucher holders face limited options when looking for a home

by Christopher Connelly
Mar 20, 2023
More than 90% of landlords in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area won’t rent to people who rely on housing vouchers to pay the rent.
Texas is one of a number of states that does not prohibit discrimination against recipients of federal housing vouchers.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Vegan Chai It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

