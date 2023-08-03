The enduring allure of UK soccer
From the BBC World Service: Tom Brady is the latest American star to invest in U.K. soccer. The NFL legend has taken a minority stake in Birmingham City, a club which plays in the second tier of English soccer. What's the attraction? And, can his star power take them to the top? Meanwhile, in Argentina inflation is running at over 100% — we look at how economic pressures are forcing some people to consider new lives in the United States. And, do you still watch live television? The U.K.'s broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom, says older viewers are increasingly switching off in favor of streaming services.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC