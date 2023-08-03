The enduring allure of UK soccer

From the BBC World Service: Tom Brady is the latest American star to invest in U.K. soccer. The NFL legend has taken a minority stake in Birmingham City, a club which plays in the second tier of English soccer. What's the attraction? And, can his star power take them to the top? Meanwhile, in Argentina inflation is running at over 100% — we look at how economic pressures are forcing some people to consider new lives in the United States. And, do you still watch live television? The U.K.'s broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom, says older viewers are increasingly switching off in favor of streaming services.