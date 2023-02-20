A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The dark cost of tea farming in Kenya
Feb 20, 2023

The dark cost of tea farming in Kenya

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A BBC investigation has uncovered widespread sexual abuse on tea farms which supply some of the world's biggest international tea brands. Plus, the brewer Brewdog is expanding into China in a tie-up with Budweiser. And, we take a look at the economic implications of war in Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary. Please be advised content featured in this podcast includes a story about sexual abuse that listeners may find difficult to hear or inappropriate for younger audiences.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:32 AM PST
7:19
3:20 AM PST
8:52
Feb 17, 2023
1:50
Feb 17, 2023
22:08
Feb 17, 2023
26:47
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Consumers say they're worried about the economy, but retail sales are strong
Consumers say they're worried about the economy, but retail sales are strong
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Are companies more likely to fire older workers in mass layoffs? 
Are companies more likely to fire older workers in mass layoffs? 
How much will it cost to rebuild in Turkey and Syria?
Marketplace Morning Report
How much will it cost to rebuild in Turkey and Syria?