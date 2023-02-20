The dark cost of tea farming in Kenya

From the BBC World Service: A BBC investigation has uncovered widespread sexual abuse on tea farms which supply some of the world's biggest international tea brands. Plus, the brewer Brewdog is expanding into China in a tie-up with Budweiser. And, we take a look at the economic implications of war in Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary. Please be advised content featured in this podcast includes a story about sexual abuse that listeners may find difficult to hear or inappropriate for younger audiences.