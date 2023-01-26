My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Taser drones in schools — real thing or just an idea?
Jan 26, 2023

Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The maker of the Taser, the weapon meant to be a non-lethal option for law enforcement, is toying with the idea of selling drones with Tasers attached. Among the potential clients: schools. We talked to Dina Temple-Raston, host of the "Click Here" podcast, about her reporting on the story. Southwest is facing a probe on whether the airline booked more flights than it could cancel at the time of its mass-cancellation debacle. And, there are storm clouds hanging over the housing market, but there are some signs they may be lifting a bit. 

Music from the episode

Danger: Falling Pianos Mischief Brew

