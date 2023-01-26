My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Tankonomics: How much do they cost to supply and support?
Jan 26, 2023

Tankonomics: How much do they cost to supply and support?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A deal has finally been done to send American and German tanks to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky says they need to be delivered quickly, but just how realistic is that - and how costly? We hear from the former commander of the British Army's tank regiment. Millions of Pakistanis were left without power this week after a major failure of the country's energy grid. The system is back up and running but businesses tell us they fear more cuts, and the disruption they bring. And, how the Dutch have made more space for cyclists by building an underwater bike park.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:51 AM PST
8:12
3:11 AM PST
9:45
7:34 AM PST
1:50
Jan 25, 2023
27:03
Jan 25, 2023
18:58
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Lessons so far from Elon Musk's tweet trial
Lessons so far from Elon Musk's tweet trial
What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?
Make Me Smart
What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?
Rents are way up. How are landlords picking the price?
Rents are way up. How are landlords picking the price?
Leading economic indicators fall — again
Leading economic indicators fall — again

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!