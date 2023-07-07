Talks, tension and China’s economic troubles…
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It’s Janet Yellen's first trip to China as US Treasury chief. The visit comes as tensions between the two countries are running high and China's economy is struggling to mount a post-pandemic recovery. The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry says more than 60,000 women will lose their jobs after the Taliban's decision to shut all female beauty salons in the country. Could robots be the answer to our social care problem and a way of combating loneliness in older people?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC