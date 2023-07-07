This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Talks, tension and China’s economic troubles…
Jul 7, 2023

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Getty Images
It’s Janet Yellen's first trip to China as US Treasury chief. The visit comes as tensions between the two countries are running high and China's economy is struggling to mount a post-pandemic recovery. The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry says more than 60,000 women will lose their jobs after the Taliban's decision to shut all female beauty salons in the country. Could robots be the answer to our social care problem and a way of combating loneliness in older people?

