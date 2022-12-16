Special: The Transistor at 75
The future began 75 years ago with the invention of something small that's now considered the most manufactured item in human history and the biggest thing since fire. This is a Marketplace special report on the birth of the transistor, which happened in New Jersey on Dec. 16, 1947 at Bell Telephone Laboratories. Bell Labs was at that time the research arm of the telephone monopoly AT&T. But what were the other ingredients needed for this place to become a hotspot for innovation? Why did it take years for the transistor to find a home inside the first commercial pocket radio? How did the transistor contribute to the rise of Silicon Valley? Transistors defined the last half of the 20th century and nearly the first quarter of the century we live in now. We spent some time exploring the ecosystems of innovation that created this world.
Segments From this episode
75 years ago, the transistor ignited the fire of modern innovation
The transistor was born in 1947 at Bell Labs in New Jersey. We're looking into the culture of innovation that made it possible.
Bell Labs: The research center behind the transistor, and so much more
Bell Labs was the research arm of AT&T, a monopoly at the time the transistor was invented.
What does Nokia Bell Labs look like 75 years since the transistor's invention?
It's responsible for the transistor, information theory, pioneering satellite work and more.
Taking the transistor mainstream with music on the go
The transistor starts to shine when Texas Instruments asks Regency to make a radio for more mobile listening.
The transistor's role in the birth of Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley exists for a number of reasons. Chief among them might be the mother of a Nobel Prize winner.
The transistor's story is one of innovation and immigration
Mohamed Atalla of Egypt and Dawon Kahng of Korea are responsible for the technology that helped harness the transistor's power.
Tracing the history of electronics through the Old Calculator Web Museum
"The first digital use of the transistor for consumers was in a calculator," says Rick Bensene, curator of the Old Calculator Web Museum.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC