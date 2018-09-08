Snap, Crackle, and Pop under pressure in crackdown on childhood obesity

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Fresh controversy around the ongoing European migrant crisis deepens after hundreds of farm workers in Italy go on strike. Then, Swedish meatballs and D-I-Y furniture have landed in India after IKEA opened its first store there today. We’ll hear from the company’s boss about its plans for future investment in the country. Afterwards, Snap, Crackle, and Pop – three jovial characters Kellogg’s has relied on for decades to sell their Rice Krispies cereal – are now under pressure in the U.K., along with other snack brands, as the government looks to tackle the country’s childhood obesity problem. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/09/2018)