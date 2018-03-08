International investors keep watchful eye on Zimbabwe election fallout

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Four days after voters went to the polls, election results are finally in for Zimbabwe's presidential race. But controversy is swirling about the credibility of the outcome. We'll hear from one factory owner who describes how the results could impact ongoing international investment in the country. Then, despite Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis, the country's gasoline is still the cheapest in the world. But President Nicolas Maduro wants to change that. Afterwards, Botswana has been described as one of the world's fastest-growing economies with an average annual growth rate of just under 5 percent But skills shortages and high public sector wages have been blamed for underemployment of the country's graduates.