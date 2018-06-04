04/06/2018: Do sugar taxes actually make consumers healthier?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… The war of words between China and the U.S. on tariffs is continuing to escalate. The two nations have largely stood on their own in calling each other’s trade practices unfair, but at what point will other nations step in? Then, starting today, thirsty shoppers buying sugary drinks in the U.K. can expect a hefty tax on their purchases – a rule aimed at cutting obesity rates and encouraging healthier choices. Various parts of the U.S. have tried it, but has it worked? Then, the Hungarian prime minister has run a negative campaign ahead of this weekend’s election, despite a booming economy. We’ll take you to Budapest.